Mouni Roy flaunts her hot and slender figure in sexy black bikini, photos go VIRAL

Actress Mouni Roy is famous for flaunting her hot and sexy figure and the diva often posts photos of herself enjoying her time in water wearing sexy bikinis.

Mouni took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 17) to share few more photos of herself in black bikini. There is no denying the fact that the 'Naagin' star is looking super hot and glamorous in her latest pics.



Mouni can be seen flaunting her sexy curves and well-toned abs as she struck a pose for the camera. "Can I be here pweez (please)," Mouni wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Mouni Roy would marry her boyfriend businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022, according to News18. As per the article, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar broke the news to a newspaper in her village of Cooch, Bihar. The couple is expected to marry in either Dubai or Italy. Earlier this year, Mouni's mother met Suraj's parents at Mandira Bedi's house for a meeting.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directed 'Brahmastra'.