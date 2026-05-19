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Mouni Roy dazzles at Cannes 2026 in glamorous outfit after separation from Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy grabbed attention at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with a bold black look, days after publicly confirming her separation from Suraj Nambiar.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2026, 06:56 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mouni Roy dazzles at Cannes 2026 in glamorous outfit after separation from Suraj Nambiar
Image credit: Instagram
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Amid ongoing buzz around her personal life, Mouni Roy shifted focus back to fashion and glamour with a fresh appearance from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The actress dropped a new set of pictures from Cannes on social media, where she was seen posing against the scenic backdrop of the French Riviera. Along with the photos, Mouni wrote, “Cannes & Chaos ! Bonjour.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Ditching traditional red-carpet glamour for a more edgy aesthetic, Mouni stepped out in a black mini dress layered under a long checkered coat. She paired the look with sheer stockings and high black boots, giving the ensemble a stylish European vibe.

Her beauty look remained understated yet sharp, featuring soft nude tones, bold eye makeup, and neatly tied-back hair in a sleek bun. She also treated fans to a balcony video capturing the picturesque surroundings during her stay in Cannes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The actress has been making headlines in recent days after she and Suraj Nambiar publicly announced the end of their marriage. The two released a joint statement on May 14, 2026, confirming that they had mutually decided to separate.

In their statement, they requested privacy while urging people not to circulate “false narratives” regarding their relationship.

Soon after, Suraj addressed speculation surrounding the split and denied rumours involving alimony or a third person. In his clarification, he stated, “There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

He further wrote, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together… that is the truth,” asking social media users not to drag others into the matter unnecessarily.

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