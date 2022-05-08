Mother's Day 2022: Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST photo of baby boy Neil Kitchlu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal, who became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to her son Neil Kitchlu in April, shared the first photo of her baby boy on the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022 and also penned a heartfelt note celebrating the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram profile on the morning of May 8, Kajal wrote a lengthy note as a letter to her son Neil calling him her first everything. Her note began as, " Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really."

"In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn", she continued her post.

Wishing prayers for Neil, Kajal further wrote, "Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!"



She concluded her post as, "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that. Xo". Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comments section and wrote, "Absolutely beautiful my love" along with a red heart emoji.