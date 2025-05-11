Bollywood often portrays unrealistic age dynamics, with actresses playing mothers to actors older than them in real life.

Mother's Day is just around the corner. We have experienced that motherhood has no age limit, with moms ranging from teenagers to those in their 60s. Bollywood's portrayal of motherhood often appears unrealistic, with actresses playing mothers to older actors, highlighting the industry's challenges in depicting ageing on screen.

Nargis played a mother to Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar in Mother India