Meet Kashmir boy, who worked as a labourer, cracked NEET UG without coaching, scored...

Most watched Indian film teaser of 2023 didn't even show hero's face; still beat Dunki, Tiger 3, Leo, Jawan, Adipurush

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Delhi air pollution: Air quality drops to 'severe' again, farm fires major contributor

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's morphed image goes viral

Most watched Indian film teaser of 2023 didn't even show hero's face; still beat Dunki, Tiger 3, Leo, Jawan, Adipurush

The most watched teaser of any Indian film in 2023 clocked up 83 million views in just 24 hours, without even showing the hero's face.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

The year 2023 is drawing to a close. And after a lull of a couple of years, Indian cinema is back and roaring at the box office. This year saw the release of several big films. Some flopped, others succeeded but almost all generated immense buzz. The biggest testament to a film’s hype is the views its initial teaser trailer (or any first video asset) gets. This year, one film managed to beat all others even though it never even showed the hero’s face.

The most watched Indian film teaser of 2023

Of the films that released in 2023, only two had teasers that clocked over 100 million views. The one thing common among them was that they both starred Prabhas. It was the teaser of Prasanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire that emerged as the most watched for an Indian film in 2023, with 139 million views till November. It trumped Prabhas’ Adipurush, whose teaser had 109 million views but also a lot of negativity involved.

The important thing about Salaar is that it never showed Prabhas’ face in the teaser, unlike almost all other teasers in the list. The hype his silhouette and presence generated was enough to propel the teaser to the top. What was impressive was that Salaar clocked up over 80 million views in the first 24 hours itself, more than what most other teasers managed in months.

How Salaar teaser beat heavyweights like Dunki, Tiger 3, Leo, Jawan, and Adipurush

Apart from Adipurush, no other Indian film teaser of 2023 clocked 100 million views. Shah Rukh Khan’s two films came in third and fourth in the list of most watched Indian film teasers of 2023. Jawan prevue clocked in 84 million views while Pathaan’s teaser followed suit with 78 million views. Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo’s first promo – titled Bloody Sweet – rounded up the top five with 74 million views. The promo also served as the film’s title announcement.

Other highly viewed teasers this year include Dunki (46 million and rising), Tiger 3 (39 million), Gadar 2 (32 million), and Kalki 2898 AD (31 million).

About Salaar

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on December 22, where it will clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

