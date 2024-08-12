Twitter
Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Did Sheikh Hasina blame US for her ouster from Bangladesh? Her son says...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

'We cannot...', BSF jawan's appeal to Bangladeshis trying to enter India

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

An Indian singer has become the most followed artist on Spotify, beating international stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and BTS

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah
The most followed artist on Spotify
Spotify is one of the largest music streaming platforms in the world. An estimated 62.6 crore users from across the world use Spotify as of August 9, 2024. The platform allows its users to ‘follow’ their favourite artiste, much like a social media platform. This has meant that over the years, the biggest musical acts from around the world have garnered tens of millions of followers. And while the top of this list has almost always been dominated by Western musicians, an Indian has dethroned the American stars recently.

Most followed artist on Spotify is...

With 117.5 million followers on Spotify, Indian playback singer Arijit Singh is the most followed artist in the world on the platform, narrowly beating Taylor Swift, who also has 117.5 million followers, but a few thousand fewer than Arijit. Arijit, known for his soulful romantic songs in Bollywood and other Indian film industries, has been among the top singers in India for almost a decade now. Since he began in reality TV in the late-2000s, the singer has come a long way to establish himself as a leading singer and the most popular voice in India currently. But while Arijit may have overthrown Taylor in terms of overall followers, the queen of pop is far ahead in the list of most daily listeners. Taylor has roughly 238k daily listeners on Spotify, Arijit is way behind with 133k. Billie Eilish and Weeknd also have over 100k daily listeners on the platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Other highly followed artistes on Spotify

Below Arijit and Taylor in the list of most followers on Spotify in Ed Sheeran with 115 million followers. Others in the top 10 include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Drake, Eminem, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and Justin Bieber. Sensational K-pop group BTS is just outside the top 10. There are a few other Indian artistes in the top 50, including AR Rahman (at #20 with 49 million followers), Neha Kakkar (#22 with 47 million), Pritam (#36 with 35 million), the late Sidhu Moose Wala (#43 with 33 million).

