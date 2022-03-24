Months after separation, Aishwarya Rajinikanth drops Dhanush's name from social media

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush announced their separation on January 17, 2022, after eighteen years of marriage. Now, the filmmaker has dropped the actor's name from her social media handles on Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier, Aishwarya's Twitter handle read as @ash_r_dhanush, but now she has changed it to @ash_rajinikanth with her present username as Aishwarya Rajinikanth. She has also changed her Instagram handle from @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush to @aishwaryarajini and her username currently reads as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. She intends to give a powerful message from her bio on both the social media platforms, which reads as "I am what I am".











The filmmaker also recently announced her Hindi film debut titled 'Oh Saathi Chal' with its tagline as 'An extraordinary true love story'. Sharing the first look of the film, she had written, "My week couldn’t start better....excited, happy and feeling truly blessed to announce my directorial debut feature film in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”, an extraordinary true love story" and went on to thank the producers in her post. For the unversed, Aishwarya had made her directorial debut with the romantic psychological thriller '3' starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film featured the viral hit song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung and written by Dhanush himself.



In January, Aishwarya and Dhanush had released a joint statement announcing their split, which read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all :) God speed."