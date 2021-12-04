'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2: Twitterati get emotional as ending takes an unexpected turn

'Money Heist' fans can now watch the second instalment of the last season on Netflix. As soon as the show was available on the streamer, viewers all over the world tuned in. The visuals sparked a variety of reactions from netizens.

'Money Heist' received praise from the internet, with phrases like 'legendary series' being used. 'The best series ever, ‘masterpiece' and so forth. Several netizens became emotional during the conclusion, with one user describing the experience as a 'rollercoaster of emotions'

Money heist ending got me like : pic.twitter.com/qn7QWsanYM — Rookie (@adeniyi_____) December 3, 2021

Oslo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Tokyo did you see this...the team made it to the end



MONEY HEIST JOURNEY HAS SUCCESSFULLY ENDED! THIS SERIES WILL FOREVER BE ENGRAVED IN MY HEART #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/yeITxGDSjs (@nothasssan) December 3, 2021

Money heist got me crying out here December 4, 2021

"Even if they have us on our knees, even if it looks like there's no hope, like we're almost dead we keep on believing. Because we know we'll always have the Professor."



TOKYOOO

The best, what a legendary series#MoneyHeist5 #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistFinale #LCDPFinal pic.twitter.com/Adi1pjDv1i — ElProfessor (@LGPace) December 3, 2021

'Money Heist', which is the English name for the Spanish show 'La casa de papel', follows The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, as he plots robberies at the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain, as well as his assembling of a team to complete the mission and their journey while dealing with hostages and police forces. The storey is told through the eyes of Tokyo, one of the mission's recruits, who is played by Ursula Corbero. Alex Pina is the creator of the series.

The series premiered on a Spanish network on May 2, 2017. It was later acquired by Netflix, which began streaming it in 2019 with the third season. It earned the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018 in addition to its global appeal.