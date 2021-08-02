‘Money Heist 5’ trailer out: Professor and gang prepare to fight, show’s release date out

'Money Heist,' one of the most popular shows, is slated to return. Part One of the trailer was released on Monday. And, as expected, it's jam-packed with action. The crime-drama is poised to hit theatres in less than a month, and the trailer has only raised the stakes.

The creators of the Netflix crime thriller predict an exciting season filled with high-octane drama and unexpected twists. There are various flashbacks, including probably Tokyo with her boyfriend who was killed by cops, Berlin's past with Tatiana, and much more.

The gang and The Professor are shown at their most vulnerable state in the roughly two-minute clip. While the group tries to come to terms with Nairobi's death, Lisbon's entrance into the Bank of Spain appears to be a trigger.

Watch the trailer here-

Inspector Alicia Sierra has Sergio, aka The Professor, at her mercy. While we see Sergio bound, chained, and tormented, we know there's more to it than meets the eye, as our mastermind always has incredible escape plans. And we anticipate more of the same.

The official synopsis of the final chapter of Money Heist reads: The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

The last season of the Spanish show will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on Netflix on September 3 and the second on Netflix on December 3.

lvaro Morte, rsula Corberó, Itziar Ituo, Najwa Nimri, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, and Pedro Alonso will all return for Season 5 of Money Heist.