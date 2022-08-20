Mona Singh opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, says 'I don't want...'

Aamir Khan- Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh is currently basking applauses for playing the role of Laal Singh's (Aamir Khan) mother in the recent drama Laal Singh Chaddha This is Mona's second outing with Khan after the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. Unlike Rajkummar Hirani's film, LSC earned less than half of its collection. Now, Mona Singh has opened up on the dismissal performance of Aamir's latest film and agreed that this is beyond her understanding.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mona reacted to the film failing to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office, and said, "I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short-term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure, I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time."

Mona further added about the response she's receiving for her character and stated. "I am on cloud nine. I am inundated with appreciation, there are messages coming from everywhere. When the shooting of the film was complete and it was edited, I remember AK (Aamir Khan) calling me and telling me how good I am. I feel so happy, this is what an actor wants eventually. You need that validation and it's pouring in big time."

Soon, after the trailer, the casting of Mona Singh as a mother to Aamir Khan's character was criticised. The leading star jumped in for defence and supported Mona. Recently, Mona also reacted to the boycott trend related to the film. Singh said, "I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.” Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.