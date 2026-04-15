Mona Singh opens up about Gaurav Gera's struggle, life before Dhurandhar's blockbuster success : 'Consistency made him shine'

Mona Singh praised her longtime friend Gaurav Gera for his inspiring journey and success in Dhurandhar, crediting his consistency, creativity and years of dedication for his breakthrough performance.

Actress Mona Singh has praised her longtime friend Gaurav Gera for his inspiring journey and recent success with the film Dhurandhar, where his performance as Aalam has received widespread appreciation. She highlighted his consistency, passion, and dedication as the key reasons behind his rise in the industry.

Consistency behind the success:

Mona Singh shared that she has closely witnessed Gaurav Gera’s journey over the years. She explained that he remained committed to his artistic work during times when he did not receive major acting parts. She showed that his determination to keep working showed the direction he would take in his professional journey.

Staying creatively active:

The actress pointed out that Gaurav kept himself engaged through digital content creation, including popular comic characters like 'Chutki' and 'Shopkeeper.' His performances established audience connections while demonstrating his ability to perform different roles. His ability to adapt his skills and maintain mainstream appeal helped him achieve more success in his career.

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Moment with Dhurandhar:

Mona Singh showed pride for Gaurav's achievement in Dhurandhar because she thought his performance showed how his career had developed. She said that viewers have shown great appreciation for his performance as Aalam, which has created a strong online meme culture that helps him become more famous.

Mona discussed their extended friendship that started when they met during the early 2000s television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She played the lead role of Jassi, while Gaurav portrayed Nandu, her close friend on screen. Their on-screen chemistry eventually turned into a strong off-screen bond that has lasted for over two decades.