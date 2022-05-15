Mon Mane Na actress Pallavi Dey dies by suicide, fans mourn demise

Pallavi Dey/Instagram

Pallavi Dey, a Bengali actress, was found dead at her home in Kolkata's Garfa neighbourhood. On Sunday morning, her body was found in her home. According to TOI, Pallavi's death has saddened her colleagues as well as her fans.



Anamitra Batabyal, who also appears in 'Mon Mane Na,' is surprised by the news. He was there at Pallavi's shooting two days ago. He said he was completely taken aback. On May 12, they shot for the television show and later spoke with her. He's still reeling from the news.



He went on to say that she was one of my good friends. Saraswatir Prem was his first television series, and she was also his first heroine. He said that I t seems like it was only yesterday. He would ask her to meet him whenever he shot in a technical studio. She used to rush over and hug him as soon as they met. Around this time in 2021, they were filming the final episode of Saraswatir Prem.

Pallavi rose to fame after starring in the television series Resham Jhanpi. She was cast in the television series 'Ami Sirajer Begum,' which stars Sean Banerjee as the male lead. Despite the show's brief existence, Pallavi and Sean garnered a large following as the principal couple of the period drama.





The actress was presently starring as the female lead in the programme 'Mon Mane Na,' which also stars Samm Bhattacharya as the male protagonist and Anjana Basu in a negative character.