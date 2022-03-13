Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in a gorgeous black gown

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child, dropped a picture in a black dress while faulting her baby bump. The actress looks gorgeous in her outfit.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Anticipation.” The photo is going viral on social media and her fans and friends have been commenting on her post. One of her fans wrote, “No words to describe ur beauty ma'am aww how adorable.”

Take a look:

Earlier, the actress had shared her fitness journey during her pregnancy in a video that shows her doing pilates and barre exercises.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Kajal mentioned that pregnancy is a different ball game altogether. She wrote, "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy."

She further added how her transformative approach has made her more stronger, as she continued, "Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness."

Kajal had recently made headlines when she bashed trollers for body-shaming women during pregnancy. A part of her viral post read, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans), we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!".