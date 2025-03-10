Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child, enjoyed the match from the comfort of her home, just like many other fans. She shared an adorable picture of herself after the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy, making her fans go "aww".

India's triumph over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been met with widespread celebration across the country. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their joy and congratulate the team on their remarkable win. Bollywood actor and KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty, who is expecting her first child, also watched the match and shared her excitement on social media.

Athiya enjoyed the match from the comfort of her home, just like many other fans. She shared an adorable picture of herself after the Men in Blue won the trophy, making her fans go "aww". In the picture, she is seen flaunting her baby bump and showering love on her husband, KL Rahul, who played a crucial role in India's victory.

Taking to the Instagram stoies, Athiya Shetty shared her excitement about team India's historic Champions Trophy win. She flaunted her baby bump and showered love on her husband, KL Rahul, who was a key player in the team's success.

She also praised the team for their remarkable achievement in another post. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, was equally proud of his son-in-law's performance. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his admiration for Rahul's talent and congratulate him on his outstanding contribution to the team's victory.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor joined the chorus of celebrities congratulating the Indian cricket team on their victory. The "Fighter" star took to social media to express his delight, saying, "What a match, what a win. Congratulations Team India. What a phenomenal match – unbreaking spirit and a well-deserved victory!"

Abhishek Bachchan also joined in celebrating the team's success. In his Instagram Stories, the actor expressed his admiration for the team's performance, stating, "The trophy is coming home. A masterclass of skill, grit and passion by Team India. On top of the world."

A wave of congratulations poured in from prominent figures across various fields, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Genelia Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Raghav Chadha, as well as social media influencer Suhana Khan. The Indian team secured a resounding victory against New Zealand in the final match, winning by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy on November 8, 2025, with a heartwarming post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."