Mohit Suri, Mahesh Bhatt, Boney Kapoor and other directors who found love in their heroines

Here’s a look at seven popular directors and producers who fell in love with the heroines they worked with, turning reel-life chemistry into lifelong relationships.

1. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Boney Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s top producers, fell deeply in love with superstar Sridevi. Their bond grew stronger off screen, and the two tied the knot in 1996. They went on to share a beautiful family life until Sridevi’s untimely passing.

2. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

Aditya Chopra, known for creating timeless love stories on screen, found his own in Rani Mukerji. After years of friendship and working together, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2014.

3. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Mahesh Bhatt met actress Soni Razdan while working in films during the 1980s. Their professional connection blossomed into love, and the two got married, building a strong family together.

4. Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami

Director Mohit Suri and actress Udita Goswami’s love story began in the mid-2000s. After years of dating, they sealed their relationship with marriage in 2013, and today they are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

5. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap first met Kalki Koechlin while working together on a film. Their creative bond soon turned into romance, leading to their marriage in 2011. Although they later parted ways, their love story remains memorable.

6. Prakash Jha and Deepti Naval

Filmmaker Prakash Jha and actress Deepti Naval’s paths crossed during their film collaborations. Their friendship grew into love, and they eventually married, becoming one of Bollywood’s most talked-about director-actor couples of their time.

7. Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre

Director Goldie Behl and actress Sonali Bendre first connected on film sets. After a steady courtship, the couple got married in 2002. Their marriage has stood the test of time, and they continue to be admired for their strong bond.