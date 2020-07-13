Mohanlal wishes his 'not so little man' Pranav on birthday with then and now photo

Mohanlal's son and actor Pranav Mohanlal is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 30. Social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for him. A while back, even Mohanlal took to his Instagram page and shared a then-and-now photo with Pranav. In the first photo, the Malayalam superstar is seen holding his son when he was a baby in his arms and giving him a peck on his cheek.

While in the second photo, which seems to be a recent one, both are seen sporting heavily bearded look and posing with all smiles for the camera. Mohanlal captioned the photo stating, "My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday, @pranavmohanlal #happybirthday #pranavmohanlal".

Pranav had made his Malayalam movie debut as a child actor in Mohanlal starrer Onnaman released in 2002. In the same year, he was also seen in Punarjani for which he won Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist.

He made his debut as a leading actor in Malayalam with 2018 release Aadhi with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. Soon after that, Pranav starred in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

He will next be seen in a special appearance playing the younger version of Mohanlal in Priyadarshan directorial historical epic war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Pranav also has Hridayam which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and is directed by Vineeth Srinivasan.