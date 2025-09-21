Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar thanks PM Narendra Modi in heartfelt note, dedicates honour to ‘everyone who walked with...’

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated the actor with a touching tribute that celebrated Mohanlal’s versatility and cinematic brilliance.

Actor Mohanlal has expressed immense honour and pride on being chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. Taking to his X handle, the legendary Malayalam actor penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his blessings and kind words.

"I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey," Mohanlal wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated the actor with a touching tribute that celebrated Mohanlal’s versatility and cinematic brilliance. “With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Following the announcement, wishes and tributes have been pouring in from across the country. Fans and fellow actors have been celebrating this historic milestone in Mohanlal’s career, hailing it as a proud moment not just for Malayalam cinema but for Indian cinema as a whole.

With a glorious career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has appeared in over 350 films across languages and genres. While he is predominantly known for his unparalleled contributions to Malayalam cinema, the actor has also left his mark in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has earned numerous accolades over the years, including multiple National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, and international recognition. He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Bhushan (2019), two of India’s highest civilian honours.

Adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap, Mohanlal will be officially honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held on September 23, 2025.