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Mohanlal vs Shah Rukh Khan: Athimanoharam to clash at box office with King

Athimanoharam reunites Mohanlal with Tharun Moorthy after their 2025 blockbuster Thudarum. King reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Siddharth Anand after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Both the films are slated to release on December 24, a day before Christmas 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Mohanlal vs Shah Rukh Khan: Athimanoharam to clash at box office with King
Mohanlal vs Shah Rukh Khan
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Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has locked the release date for his next feature film, Athimanoharam, which is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, a day ahead of Christmas 2026. The Drishyam star unveiled the film's latest poster on Thursday, featuring him alongside actor Meera Jasmine. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, the 66-year-old wrote, "His world begins and ends with the people he calls family." In the much-awaited film, Mohanlal will be seen playing a police officer, while Meera Jasmine stars as his wife. 

Backed by producer Ashiq Usman, whose credits include Anjaam Pathiraa, Thallumaala, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and Mollywood Times among others, Athimanoharam reunites the legendary actor with National Award-winning filmmaker Tharun Moorthy after the 2025 release Thudarum. The crime thriller won over the hears of the audiences and critics, and emerged as one of Malayalam cinema's biggest blockbusters as it grossed over Rs 235 crore worldwide.

Before Athimanoharam arrives in theatres, Mohanlal will make special appearances in three films. He will first be seen in Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, which also marks the acting debut of his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal. He is also set to feature in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa. While Thudakkam and Khalifa are slated to release to August 7 and August 20, Jailer 2 is expected to hit theatres in September.

Interestingly, Athimanoharam is set for a high-profile box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King on December 24. The action thriller reunites Shah Rukh with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

READ | Baahubali 3 confirmed? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty tease next chapter in SS Rajamouli's franchise

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