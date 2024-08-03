Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Entertainment

Entertainment

Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, donates Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation: 'Every home lost and life disrupted is...'

Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, saluted the efforts of the rescue teams in the disaster-hit region of Wayanad.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, donates Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation: 'Every home lost and life disrupted is...'
Mohanlal in Wayanad/Instagram
Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached landslide-hit Wayanad, and saluted the efforts of the rescue teams. The superstar also pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-hit region. He visited Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom, among other places, and interacted with the various rescue workers, including the army and the locals, to get an understanding of the gravity of the incident.

Mohanlal shared his photos from the visit on his social media handles on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) in the evening. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "The devastation in Wayanad is a deep wound that will take time to heal. Every home lost and life disrupted is a personal tragedy."

The Drishyam actor stated that he will be donating Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation work as he added, "ViswaSanthi Foundation is pledging 3 crore for immediate relief and rebuilding efforts with the support of Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. One of our commitments is the reconstruction of the LP school at Mundakkai." ViswaSanthi Foundation is the non-profit organisation established by Mohanlal in 2015 in the honour of his mother Santhakumari Amma and late father Viswanathan Nair. 

Saluting the efforts of the rescue teams, the actor concluded, "Witnessing the courageous efforts of the soldiers from my 122TA Madras battalion and the rescue teams was profoundly moving. Their selfless dedication and the resilience of the community inspire hope. Together, we will rebuild, heal, and emerge stronger."

In the Wayanad landslide disaster, the death toll has reached above 350 while 206 people are missing as the rescue operations entered the fifth day on Saturday, August 3. Multiple landslides had occurred in the Wayanad district of Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

