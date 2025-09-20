Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 at 71st National Film Awards

Mohanlal will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in the field of cinema.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 07:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday evening that the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in the field of cinema, at the 71st National Film Awards presentation ceremony in New Delhi scheduled on September 23 next week.

The MIB ministry posted on its social media handles, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

"Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025", the post concluded.

Mohanlal Viswanathan's first screen debut came in the year 1980 and in a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in over 400 films. Apart from featuring mainly in Malayalam movies, the 65-year-old actor has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films. He has also won five National Film Awards and multiple other honours in his illustrious career.

PM Narendra Modi shared a photo with Mohanlal and congratulated him for the honour. He wrote, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come."

The Malayalam superstar was earlier conferred the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts. This year has been extremely rewarding for him as he also gave two blockbusters - L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, which went on to become the second and fourth highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

