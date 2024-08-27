Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president; entire committee dissolved amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema

All office-bearers, including president Mohanlal, have resigned, leading to the dissolution of AMMA’s executive committee.

Actor Mohanlal stepped down as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). According to reports, all the members of the executive committee also resigned together.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report and the subsequent sexual harassment allegations, there has been a mass resignation in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). All office-bearers, including President Mohanlal, have resigned, leading to the dissolution of AMMA’s executive committee. An online meeting held today decided that an ad-hoc committee would take temporary charge.

According to a statement from the Association, the executive committee was dissolved after some of its members faced sexual abuse allegations reported in the media. The statement read, "In light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members, AMMA has decided to dissolve the executive committee taking moral responsibility. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months.

It further added, "We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. We are thankful to everyone for pointing out our errors."

On Sunday, the Malayalam film industry saw major changes following the Justice K Hema Committee's shocking findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals. This led to two high-profile resignations related to allegations of sexual abuse.

Under growing pressure to address allegations of abuse in the film industry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with senior police officials. They decided to form a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by female actors.

On Sunday, new accounts of harassment emerged, bringing more issues to light. An old case involving actor-politician Mukesh also resurfaced. Director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles, with Ranjith resigning from the state-run film academy and Siddique leaving his position at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A).

