Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president; entire committee dissolved amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers, then cracked UPSC by studying from borrowed notes, became IAS with AIR...

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers no more world's richest woman, overthrown by woman worth Rs 788500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers, then cracked UPSC by studying from borrowed notes, became IAS with AIR...

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers, then cracked UPSC by studying from borrowed notes, became IAS with AIR...

Seven spooky one-line stories that will freak you out 

Seven spooky one-line stories that will freak you out 

6 birds that eat humans

6 birds that eat humans

5 benefits of doing headstand

5 benefits of doing headstand

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

Kay Kay Menon on Shekhar Home's comparisons with Sherlock Holmes: Benedict Cumberbatch never played Shekhar | Exclusive

Kay Kay Menon on Shekhar Home's comparisons with Sherlock Holmes: Benedict Cumberbatch never played Shekhar | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president; entire committee dissolved amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema

All office-bearers, including president Mohanlal, have resigned, leading to the dissolution of AMMA’s executive committee.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president; entire committee dissolved amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema
Mohanlal (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Mohanlal stepped down as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). According to reports, all the members of the executive committee also resigned together.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report and the subsequent sexual harassment allegations, there has been a mass resignation in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). All office-bearers, including President Mohanlal, have resigned, leading to the dissolution of AMMA’s executive committee. An online meeting held today decided that an ad-hoc committee would take temporary charge.

According to a statement from the Association, the executive committee was dissolved after some of its members faced sexual abuse allegations reported in the media. The statement read, "In light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members, AMMA has decided to dissolve the executive committee taking moral responsibility. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months.

It further added, "We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. We are thankful to everyone for pointing out our errors."

On Sunday, the Malayalam film industry saw major changes following the Justice K Hema Committee's shocking findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals. This led to two high-profile resignations related to allegations of sexual abuse.

Under growing pressure to address allegations of abuse in the film industry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with senior police officials. They decided to form a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by female actors.

On Sunday, new accounts of harassment emerged, bringing more issues to light. An old case involving actor-politician Mukesh also resurfaced. Director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles, with Ranjith resigning from the state-run film academy and Siddique leaving his position at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big blow to Pakistan as ICC slaps Shan Masood-led side with hefty fine, docks WTC points due to…

Big blow to Pakistan as ICC slaps Shan Masood-led side with hefty fine, docks WTC points due to…

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work together after he came to her home and asked her to..

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work together after he came to her home and asked her to..

Meet India's richest cricketer with Rs 70000 crore net worth, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit combined

Meet India's richest cricketer with Rs 70000 crore net worth, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit combined

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement