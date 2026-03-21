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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony, lauds their hard work, ‘Would uphold spirit of public service’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis? Here's what we know

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis?

'Deduct from contract': R Ashwin suggests penalty for bowlers who avoid completing four overs in IPL

'Deduct from contract': R Ashwin suggests penalty for bowlers who avoid completi

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Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis? Here's what we know

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict casting uncertainty over theatrical business in the region, the makers of Drishyam 3 are likely to postpone its release, as per the latest reports. The Mohanlal-starrer is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on April 2.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 05:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 to be postponed amid Middle East crisis? Here's what we know
Drishyam 3 postponed
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    Headlined by Mohanlal as Georgekutty and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is one of the most awaited Indian films of the year as it concludes the crime thriller Drishyam franchise. The threequel is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on April 2. However, if sources in the industry are to be believed, Drishyam 3 is likely to be postponed amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

    Malayalam films, especally the ones led by Mohanlal, have consistently performed strongly across Middle Eastern markets, often contributing a substantial share to their overall box office earnings. Amid the ongoing conflict casting uncertainty over theatrical business in the region, the makers of Drishyam 3 are likely to postpone its release, as per the latest reports.

    The first part Drishyam was released in 2013 and became a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and even internationally in Sinhalese and Chinese. Its sequel Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdown and was remade in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

    In November 2025, director Jeethu Joseph stated that Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 1 or 2. Talking to Indian Express Screen, he said, "Drishyam 2 wasn’t similar to Drishyam 1; and Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 2. Many people, after Part 3 was announced, commented that, 'Drishyam 2's script was amazing, and we expect something better than that.' I just want to say that I'm not consciously trying to write a 'better-than-Drishyam 2' script just for the sake of it. My focus is only on Georgekutty and his family, and on what could have happened in their lives over the six or seven years since Part 2."

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