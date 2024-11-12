Despite being's Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal's only son, Pranav chose to live a quiet life and believes in maintaining a work-life balance. He's loving the life of a labourer at a farm and taking care of pigs and other animals

Usually, star kids live have luxurious lifestyle. They are always surrounded by paps, and they're found at parties and social gatherings, flashing their fancy cars and gadgets. However, Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal is a big exception to this norm. Pranav has ditched the plush life and decided to live a quiet, non-glamours life, where he's not the only son of a superstar, but just a normal boy.

As Manorama reported, the superstar actor’s son is currently in Spain, spending time farming and taking care of pigs and other animals. The Drishyam star’s wife, Suchitra, told the magazine that even though she hears some scripts for him every year, Pranav is currently busy with things other than movies.

Suchitra also revealed that Pranav is interested in a 'Work Away' program on a farm in Spain, where he is working in exchange for food and accommodation rather than money. Suchitra explained that rather than financial rewards, Pranav values these kinds of experiences. She further said that Pranav has taken up the tasks of caring for horses and goats. Suchitra said, "Although people, including his cousins, often say that Pranav only listens to me, I don’t think that’s entirely true." "He has his own ideas—he’s not stubborn, but he follows what he believes is right," she added.

Pranav can never be Mohanlal

Suchitra admits that while she enjoys reading scripts, the final choice of film projects is up to Pranav. Suchitra asserted, "I keep urging him to do at least two films a year, but he doesn’t always listen. Sometimes I think he’s right; there needs to be a balance in life," Suchitra also remarked that despite being new to films Pranav has been compared to his father, Mohanlal. "But Appu can never be Mohanlal," Suchitra concluded with confidence.

More about Pranav Mohanlal

Mohanlal's only son, Pranav made his acting debut as a child actor in the 2003 drama film Punarjani. He also bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for the same film.

Check out Pranav's Instagram post

In 2015, Pranav returned to the film industry but as an assistant director, under Drishyam's Jeethu Joseph, contributing to two projects—Papanasam and The Life of Josutty. Pranav made his acting debut with Aadhi (2018), which was also directed by Jeethu. The film became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year. He was also awarded the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actor for his performance.

With Aandhi, Pranav also made his debut as a singer-songwriter, where he wrote, sang, and performed the song "Gypsy Women." He also starred in Hridayam (2022), which was a critical acclaim and commercial success.

Also read: This Shah Rukh blockbuster was rejected by Kajol, Ajay; Aishwarya was replaced from it, used 30 years old music, now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.