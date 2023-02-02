Mohanlal's Ram and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan have similar plots? Twitter debates

Image: Twitter

With south superstar Mohanlal all set to reunite with his Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for Ram, a comparison between the film and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan surfaced online after the alleged plot of their upcoming project was leaked on social media.

A Twitter user recently posted the synopsis of the films plot on his handle, though its credibility has not yet been confirmed. "The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization. Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared. The military needs his mental and physical abilities to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation," read the tweet.

However, after the tweet regarding Mohanlal’s new film went viral, several Twitter users started comparing it with the plot of Bollywood’s latest blockbuster Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh plays the role of a RAW field officer who went into exile.

Pointing this out, one user wrote, "Is it pathaan 2.0". Another person shared, "Pathaan remake aano." A third user wrote, "Pathan from Mollywood."

Regardless of this comparison, there were several users also who defended Ram by pointing out that most films in the spy genre have similar plots. A user wrote, "For people saying it’s the plot of Pathaan, literally every Mission impossible movie has a similar plot - it doesn’t really matter as long as the execution is different and good."

A second user said, "From Bond to MI Almost every spy film has a similar plot; War and Pathaan are just knock-offs; if you’ve seen these, you’ll understand."

Meanwhile, Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is Shah Rukh’s comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

READ | Rakhi Sawant alleges Adil Durrani is having an extra-marital affair