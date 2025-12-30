FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari spent most of her life in Thiruvananthapuram, before Mohanlal brought her to Kochi following a stroke. The medical episode left her paralysed, and she remained bedridden for nearly a decade.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
Mohanlal with his mother Santhakumari
Malayalam cinema legend and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Mohanlal suffered a personal loss as his mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90 after prolonged illness. The actor was reportedly in the middle of a shoot when the news reached him. In a touching gesture of solidarity, his longtime friend and fellow superstar Mammootty was seen visiting Mohanlal’s residence to offer his condolences and pay his final respects.

Santhakumari passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. A native of Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, she later relocated to Thiruvananthapuram after her husband, Viswanathan Nair, pursued his professional commitments there. Viswanathan Nair had served as the law secretary to the Kerala government before his death.

Mohanlal's mother spent most of her life in Thiruvananthapuram, before Mohanlal brought her to Kochi following a stroke. The medical episode left her paralysed, and she remained bedridden for nearly a decade. She was later shifted to Ernakulam, where she underwent treatment at a multispecialty hospital in the city.

The Drishyam actor was reportedly shooting in the city when the news of his mother’s passing reached him, following which he rushed back home. Shortly thereafter, his close friend and fellow actor Mammootty was seen visiting the residence to pay his last respects. As of now, Mohanlal, his family and close aides have not made any public statements or social media posts regarding Santhakumari’s demise.

Santhakumari celebrated her 90th birthday in Kochi on August 10. Over the years, Mohanlal frequently spoke in interviews about the deep bond he shared with his mother. She was also the first person he met after returning to Kochi upon being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Earlier this year, the actor had shared a childhood photograph with her on Mother’s Day, offering a rare glimpse into their close relationship.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak

