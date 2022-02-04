Mohanlal's 'Aarattu' promises to be wholesome entertainer with massy dialogues, bombastic action - WATCH trailer

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is back to dazzle his fans with 'Arattu,' and from the trailer, it's certified that his fans are in for a treat. The 2 minutes 35-second trailer is full of massy elements. Mohanlal's epic dialogue delivery and the mention of his 2019' blockbuster 'Lucifer' will surely cheer up the audience. “I am not a gangster, I am not a monster, I am sinister. I am Lucifer!”

With 'Arattu' the dearth of gangster drama in Malayalam cinema will come to an end. Along with Mohanlal's captivating personality, the 'KGF' baddie Garuda has added more power to the film. Garuda and Mohanlal's duel will be another beneficial factor for the film. The upcoming mass-entertainer promises to be a perfect big-screen spectacle for the family, and with the inclusion of Telugu dialogues, the film is expected to release in multiple languages. The release date of the film hasn't been disclosed, but whenever it will arrive, the fans will celebrate his movie.

Watch 'Arattu' trailer

Last year, Mohanlal charmed the audience with suspense-thriller 'Drishyam 2,' and epic adventure, 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.' This year he entertained his fans with 'Bro Daddy.' Apart from 'Arattu,' the superstar will be reuniting with the 'Drishyam' series, director Jeethu Joseph. The 61-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a poster of the upcoming thriller. "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th Man' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine," Mohanlal tweeted.

As per Mohanlal's caption, '12th Man' will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, who produced 'Drishyam' and its sequel, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. For the uninitiated, Mohanlal and Joseph first came together in 2013 for the Malayalam thriller 'Drishyam' which went on to become a blockbuster hit. The duo reunited for the film's sequel earlier this year.