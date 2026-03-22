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Mohanlal reunites with Priyadarshan for director's 100th film, pens emotional note: 'A lifetime of stories told with passion'

Joining Priyadarshan for his 100th film, Mohanlal wrote, "Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude." The upcoming project is being hailed as a historic collaboration with the same lead actor starring in both a director's debut and 100th film.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal reunites with Priyadarshan for director's 100th film, pens emotional note: 'A lifetime of stories told with passion'
Mohanlal reunites with Priyadarshan for director's 100th film
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Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal and celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan are set to reunite for the director's landmark 100th film, which is expected to begin production soon. The collaboration marks a historic milestone, bringing together the superstar and director who first worked together on Priyadarshan's debut film, creating a rare, full-circle moment in Indian cinema.

The yet-untitled project, described as a musical rather than a comedy, will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as co-producer. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is being hailed as a historic collaboration that may set an industry record, with the same lead actor starring in both a director's debut and 100th film.

Mohanlal shared an emotional note on social media, expressing his gratitude for being part of this milestone. "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me," he wrote.

He reflected on the journey they have shared and the dedication required to reach such a landmark, as he added "A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

"This landmark film is being brought to life by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander as co-producer. I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told," Mohanlal concluded.

The actor-director duo has delivered numerous classics over the past decades, including Boeing Boeing, Chithram, Kaalapani, Chandralekha, and Oppam. Priyadarshan is remaking Oppam in Hindi this year as Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Before Haiwaan, he is also reuniting with Akshay after 14 years for the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla slated to release on April 10.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

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