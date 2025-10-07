Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief, calls it 'a moment of immense pride and gratitude'

Speaking to the media after the event, Mohanlal said he has been doing all that he can for the Army and for the betterment of civilians

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 07:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief, calls it 'a moment of immense pride and gratitude'
Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was on Tuesday given a commendation by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi. Mohanlal, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, called it "a moment of immense pride and gratitude."

Taking to his X account, he shared a photo of him receiving the commendation from Army chief and wrote, "Today, I had the honour of being called by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, to the Army Headquarters, where I was awarded the COAS Commendation Card in the presence of seven Army Commanders."

The Drishyam actor further added, "Receiving this recognition as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. I remain deeply thankful to General Upendra Dwivedi, the entire Indian Army, and my parent unit of the Territorial Army for this honour and their unwavering support. Jai Hind."

Speaking to the media after the event, the actor said he has been doing all that he can for the Army and for the betterment of civilians. He added that he and the Army Chief also discussed "how to bring more efficiency to the Territorial Army battalions and what can be done for the country."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal starred in two of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters this year. First, he led the action thriller L2: Empuraan, which grossed Rs 265 crore worldwide. He also headlined the suspense drama Thudarum, which minted Rs 245 crore gross at the global box office.

