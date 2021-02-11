Search icon
Mohanlal's priceless photo with Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal and daughter Maryam will make you smile instantly

Earlier Mohanlal had shared a photo with Mammootty clicked on the same day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Amaal Salmaan, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan

Earlier this year, Mohanlal had treated fans with a photo posing with his co-stars of many films and Megastar Mammootty. The photo in no time went viral on the Internet. Now, we got our hands on a photo of Mohanlal posing with Mammootty's son and Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan clicked on the same day. In the photo, Mohanlal and DQ are joined by the latter's wife Amaal and their daughter Maryam.

Mohanlal is seen wearing a black printed shirt with a white mundu. While Dulquer wore a sky blue shirt and white shorts. Amaal looked pretty in a white printed Anarkali suit, whereas Maryam who is in DQ's arms donned a cute look wearing a white frock.

In the photo, Mohanlal is seen pointing at the camera cutely while Maryam looks at him.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal has three upcoming films. He will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 wherein he is reprising his role as Georgekutty. The film is set to be an Amazon Prime original and is set to stream from February 19, 2021.

Mohanlal also has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan which is set to be a big-screen release in March this year. 

Talking about Dulquer, the actor has been teasing fans with new posters and stills from his upcoming film Kurup in which he plays the titular role. DQ also has Aye Sinamika with Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor has kickstarted shoot for Rosshan Andrrews directorial opposite Diana Penty. 

