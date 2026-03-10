Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason

Headlined by the two biggest Malayalam stars, Patriot has run into trouble with the theatres owners' association FEUOK over revenue-sharing dispute. The spy thriller, also featuring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchako Boban, is slated to release on April 23.

The much-awaited Malayalam film Patriot, which brings together superstar actors Mammootty and Mohanlal after a long gap, has run into trouble ahead of its release, with the theatre owners' association Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) deciding not to screen the film over a revenue-sharing dispute. The association has reportedly directed theatres across the state not to enter into screening agreements with the producers of the film.

The move follows a disagreement over the share of box office revenue demanded by the film's producers. According to the existing revenue sharing practice in the Malayalam film industry, theatre owners usually provide 60 per cent of the box office collection to producers and distributors during the first week of film release. The share typically reduces to 55 per cent in the second week and 50 per cent in the third week.

However, the producers of Patriot have reportedly insisted that they should receive a 60 per cent share for the first two weeks of the film's theatrical run. This demand was included in the agreement proposed to theatre owners, which triggered opposition from FEUOK. The theatre owners' body has said that agreeing to a 60 per cent share for the first two weeks would not be financially viable for theatre operators and could result in significant losses. According to the association, the existing system has been in place to ensure a balanced distribution of revenue between producers and exhibitors.

FEUOK leaders also said that in many cases involving multiplex theatres, producers usually agree to a share that is even lower than the 60 and 55 per cent structure currently followed in single-screen theatres. With the association now advising theatres not to sign agreements for the film, uncertainty has emerged over the scheduled release of Patriot, which is slated to hit theatres on April 23.

The film has generated considerable excitement among Malayalam cinema audiences as it marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of the industry's biggest stars. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy thriller also features a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, and Revathi among others. However, unless the dispute between the producers and theatre owners is resolved soon, the film's theatrical release could face significant hurdles.

