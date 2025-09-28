Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mohanlal, Mammootty mourn loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'Heartfelt prayers for those who...'

Here's how Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty reacted to the unfortunate stampede at the TVK rally organised by Tamil superstar-turned-politican Vijay.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 06:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal, Mammootty mourn loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'Heartfelt prayers for those who...'
Mohanlal, Mammootty on stampede at Vijay's TVK rally
The unfortunate stampede incident, which took place during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally organised by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay at Karur, Tamil Nadu, has left a wave of shock across the entire country. If the reports are to be believed, more than 35 people, including children, lost their lives at the political rally, leaving several others injured.

Mollywood heartthrob, Mammootty, penned on his X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to those injured." Superstar Mohanlal added, "Heartfelt prayers for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic Karur stampede. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to the injured."

Hours after the horrific incident took place, Vijay dropped a late-night post on X. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief said, “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. Deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief with a social media post on X. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," he wrote.

READ | Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

