Mohanlal's L367 titled Operation Ganga, Vishnu Mohan film has this connection with Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara

Mohanlal’s L367 has been titled Operation Ganga, chronicling India's evacuation mission during Russia-Ukraine war. Directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film boasts technicians linked to Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara and Uri, with Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse and Adil Hussain also starring.

Mohanlal’s L367 has finally got its official title - Operation Ganga. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, the much-awaited film will bring to the big screen the gripping story of India's massive evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war, when thousands of Indian citizens, including students, were stranded in the war-hit country. What makes Operation Ganga particularly noteworthy is not just its subject and scale, but the powerhouse technical team backing the project. The film brings together technicians associated with some of the biggest Indian blockbusters in recent years, including Dhurandhar, Pushpa, Kantara and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who served as the cinematographer on Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, is behind the camera for Operation Ganga. Rajeevan, known for his work on films such as Meiyazhagan, Amaran, and Kathanar, has been roped in as the production designer. The film's action sequences are being choreographed by Sea Young Oh, who has previously worked on Dhurandhar and Kill. Adding another Dhurandhar connection, composer Shashwat Sachdev, who scored the Ranveer Singh-starrer, is composing the music for Operation Ganga.

The technical links do not end there. Editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee are also part of the team. Chatterjee’s impressive credits include Dhurandhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 3 Idiots, and Padmaavat. Meanwhile, KV Sanjit, who has worked on Kantara, is serving as the VFX supervisor. The film also has a strong military perspective, with Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar, associated with Operation Safed Sagar, Border 2, and Fighter, coming on board as the Military Advisor.

Mohanlal headlines the film alongside Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles. Operation Ganga is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, with Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer. With a large-scale evacuation mission at its centre and a technical crew drawn from several acclaimed Indian films, Operation Ganga promises to be an ambitious cinematic retelling of one of India’s most significant overseas evacuation operations.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch