Mohanlal has issued a statement over the L2: Empuraan controversy and also apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people through the political and social themes in the Lucifer sequel.

As Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan continues to break records at the box office since its release on Thursday, March 27, the Malayalam action thriller has also found itself in a controversy over its subtle references to the 2002 Gujarat riots with the Hindutva organisations labelling the Lucifer sequel as "anti-national."

Three days after its release, Mohanlal has now issued a statement over the L2: Empuraan controversy and also apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people. The superstar has confirmed that the team will remove the controversial social and political themes from the film, which has already grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first two days.

Taking to his Facebook account on Saturday, March 30, the Drishyam actor wrote in Malayalam, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes depicted in Empuraan, the second installment in the Lucifer franchise, have caused significant emotional distress for many of those who love me. It is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films harbour any hatred towards any political parties, ideologies or religious communities."

"Therefore, both I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the dismay caused to my loved ones. With the realisation that the responsibility for this lies with all of us who worked on the film, we have collectively decided to compulsorily remove such themes from the movie", he added confirming the reports that an edited version of the film will be screened from Wednesday.

Concluding his thoughts, Mohanlal wrote, "I have lived my cinematic life as one among you for the last four decades. Your love and trust are my sole strength and I believe there is no greater Mohanlal than that." Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has directed the film and also stars in it, has reshared Mohanlal's apology.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller film features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Sukant Goel, Nikhat Khan, Karthikeya Dev, Fazil, and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.