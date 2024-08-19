Twitter
Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Mohanlal hospitalised due to high fever, breathing issues; asked to stay away from crowded places

Mohanlal, 64, is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection, according to a statement from the Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 06:16 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal hospitalised due to high fever, breathing issues; asked to stay away from crowded places
Mohanlal/Instagram
Superstar Mohanlal has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi following complaints of high fever, breathing difficulty, and muscle pain. According to a statement from the hospital on Sunday, Mohanlal, 64, is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection.

The statement provided by Amrita Hospital reads, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places." Mohanlal is currently recuperating and has been instructed to stay away from crowded environments to aid his recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, L2: Empuraan. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. In L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

The movie's recent promotional material has generated significant buzz, featuring Mohanlal in a striking all-black ensemble with a salt-and-pepper look. The poster, which was shared on his Instagram account, depicts him surrounded by security personnel, adding to the film's intrigue.

L2: Empuraan is set to be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Saniya Iyappan, Fazil, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
