ENTERTAINMENT

Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with...’

Mohanlal congratulated Team India for their Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pakistan, calling it a “fiery chase sealed with brilliance.”

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 09:56 AM IST

Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with...’
Image credit: Instagram
Mohanlal hails Team India’s sensational win: ‘A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with sheer brilliance’Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday wholeheartedly congratulated the Indian cricket team on its thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals, saying Team India had sealed a "fiery chase against Pakistan" with its sheer brilliance.

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate Team India, Mohanlal wrote, "A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with sheer brilliance! The Men in Blue dazzled with relentless spirit. Congrats, Team India!"

The stellar win, which incidentally also happens to be India's ninth consecutive win over Pakistan in a T20 match, resulted in celebrations breaking out all across the country. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was so impressed with the win that it announced a sum of Rs 21 crore as prize money for the team.

Taking to its X timeline, the BCCI wrote, "3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff."

It also went on to say, "C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S A dominant performance capped by an unbeaten campaign. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning #AsiaCup2025."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who recently was honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has now begun work on the third instalment of his popular franchise Drishyam. Almost a week ago, the actor had, on his social media, announced, "Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again… Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja. #Drishyam3 #Drishyam #AashirvadCinemas #jeethujoseph."

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had recently penned an emotional note of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Dadasaheb honour. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for his kind words and blessings, Mohanlal had said they filled him with encouragement and joy.

The actor, quoting the Prime Minister's tweet, had said, "I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey. @narendramodi."

