Mohanlal gets emotional on being youngest recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'It belongs to entire Malayalam cinema'

Mohanlal was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Awards, making him the youngest recipient of the honour. The superstar reacted to achieving the historic milestone and dedicated it to the Malayalam cinema.

At the 71st National Film Awards, held on September 23, in Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest film honour, from President Droupadi Murmu. At the ceremony, when his name was announced, he walked to the President and received the honour amid a standing ovation from the attendees.

The actor from Kerala also got an opportunity to speak a few words, thanking the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity and dedicating the award to them. Mohanlal called it a collective tribute to the "legacy", "creativity", and "resilience" of the film industry.

Mohanlal said, "This moment is not mine alone; this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true, and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans.” The Drishyam actor also thanked the members of the jury and the Government of India. “Ente aatmavinte spandanam aanu Cinema. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul,” he said. A short montage featuring his cinematic career spanning over four decades was played out at the ceremony. Mohanlal, 65, is the youngest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the second artist from the Malayalam film industry, after Adoor Gopalakrishnan, to win the award.

The actor described his honour as far greater than an individual achievement, saying that it belongs to all those who have walked his cinema journey with him. The Thudarum actor further said that as a representative of the Malayalam film industry, he's 'deeply humbled' to be the youngest recipient, and only the second ever from the state, to be bestowed with this national recognition. "This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity and resilience," he added.

While dedicating his award to the Malayalam industry, the actor said, "I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry, and to the discerning, intelligent audience of Kerala, who have nurtured our art with love and insight. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grease, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire."

Mohanlal has previously been honoured with the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2019). He has also won the National Film Awards five times.

