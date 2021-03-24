Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' goes on floors today, Amitabh Bachchan sends his best wishes

It was in 2019 when Mohanlal announced that he will be making his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz. The superstar who has been ruling the Malayalam industry for more than four decades is set to don the director's hat for a children's fantasy film. On Tuesday, Mohanlal took to his social media pages and shared a video in which he announced that Barroz is set to go on floors from March 24, 2021.

In the video, the star is heard saying, "In the wonderful paths that life travelled through, without even realising it, I became an actor and a filmmaker. Cinema became my life and livelihood. Now, I am setting out on another wonderful journey; with the start of the Barroz shoot on March 24, I am making my debut as director. It is a blessing that I have Navodaya with me in their venture. I request that you support me as the Barroz journey gets underway."

Check out the video below:

Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated Mohanlal on his directorial venture by tweeting, "T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ'... success, prosperity and greater glory..."

Big B also wrote in Malayalam, "T 3851 - മഹാനായ മോഹൻലാലിനെ തന്റെ ആദ്യ സംവിധായകനായ 'ബാരോസ്' അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നു... വിജയം, സമൃദ്ധി, കൂടുതൽ മഹത്വം... mahānāya mēāhanlāline tanṟe ādya sanvidhāyakanāya 'bārēās' abhinandikkunnu... vijayaṁ, samr̥d'dhi, kūṭutal mahatvaṁ..."

Mohanlal replied to Bachchan by thanking him for his heartfelt wishes. His tweet read as "Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message. Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers. @SrBachchan"

Talking about Barroz, Mohanlal revealed that it's about a man, who took care of Vasco Da Gama's treasure when he invaded India.