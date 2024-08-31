Twitter
Amid the sexual assault allegations in Mollywood, Mohanlal urged everyone to protect the Malayalam film industry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'
Mohanlal on sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema
Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report and the subsequent sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal resigned as the President from the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes) and the entire executive committee was dissolved.

On Saturday, August 31, Mohanlal made his first public appearance amid Mollywood's #MeToo scandal as he launched the KCA (Kerala Cricket Association) League in Thiruvananthapuram. The superstar talked about his resignation from AMMA, Justice Hema Committee report, and also requested everyone to not destroy the Malayalam film industry.

Talking to the media, Mohanlal said, as per Indian Express, "Cinema is only a slice of society, but I am not justifying what happened. AMMA Members are sentimental and are vulnerable to be shattered. I welcome the (Hema Committee) report. I had turned up before the committee and shared everything I know. I am not a member of the power group (mentioned in the report). The report mentioned several issues. The entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. AMMA is not answerable for all issues. AMMA alone should not be crucified. A lot of organisations are involved. But only we are facing the questions."

Urging everyone to protect the Malayalam film industry, the Drishyam actor added, "We have toiled a lot to take the industry to the present stature. Please do not destroy the industry by just focusing on this issue. AMMA is facing the questions. I haven’t run away from the issue. I was away from Kerala and was busy with my film project and wife’s surgery. We want to save the industry. We can talk about the mistakes later. The report talks about how to take the industry forward. We had a big landslide and we are surviving that tragedy. If this industry collapses, a lot of people will be left helpless. Junior artists should also have an association to address their issues. We should ensure that the industry does not collapse."

After the redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public, the Kerala government announced that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

