Mohanlal and Prithithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film, L2: Empuraan, has fallen victim to piracy merely hours after its theatrical release. According to Times Now, the movie is now accessible on various websites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulex, Telegram, and Tamilrockers.

The online leak of L2: Empuraan merely hours after its theatrical release is unfortunately not an isolated incident. Piracy has long plagued the film industry, with numerous movies falling victim to illegal online distribution over the years.

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a highly anticipated political action thriller. Directed by Prithviraj, the film is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under Aashirvad Cinemas Pvt Ltd and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.





It's essential to note that these pirated versions, available for free, pose a significant threat to the film's box office performance. Furthermore, these websites are notorious hotspots for malware, spyware, and ransomware, making them a risk to users' online security. As such, it's crucial to avoid these sites and support the film through legitimate means.



Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan has already made headlines by surpassing the Rs 60 crore mark in opening-day pre-sales worldwide. Amidst the film's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar, Prithviraj expressed his views, stating, "There's no competition between the two movies... I hope Sikandar becomes a blockbuster." He even jokingly added, "I'd have no complaints if you watch L2: Empuraan at 11 am and Sikandar at 1 pm."

However, the piracy of L2: Empuraan poses a significant threat to its box office success, impacting not only the producers and distributors but also the livelihoods of numerous professionals in the film industry.