ENTERTAINMENT
Mohan Babu allegedly attacked the journalist around 7:50 pm, when he along with other media personnel, was covering the ongoing dispute between the actor and his son Manchu Manoj.
Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has been booked for allegedly assaulting a journalist at his residence in Jalpalli, Rangareddy district, on the evening of December 10, 2024.
The incident occurred around 7:50 pm, when the journalist, along with other media personnel, was covering the ongoing dispute between the actor and his son, actor Manchu Manoj. According to the police FIR, a formal complaint was lodged by the reporter, at 10:55 pm on the same day, following the alleged assault.
Telugu actor mohan babu attacked on Tv9 news reporter.pic.twitter.com/F9Jk3kiYCA— Gk (@Ggk_here_) December 10, 2024
The statement was recorded by B. Dayakar Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Police at the Pahadishareef Police Station. The journalist had arrived at Mohan Babu's residence earlier in the evening of December 10 as part of his coverage of the family dispute that has attracted significant media attention.
The complainant recounted that he and other journalists were invited inside the house by Manchu Manoj at 8:05 pm. The intention was to cover the situation as tensions between the father and son continued to escalate. 0However, during their coverage, Mohan Babu allegedly confronted the journalist in an aggressive manner.
The actor is accused of allegedly forcibly grabbing the reporter's microphone and cell phone, using abusive language, and physically attacking the journalist with the microphone, which reportedly contained a steel pipe and metal logo. The assault reportedly left the journalist with a severe head injury that caused significant bleeding. The complainant stated that the alleged attack occurred without any provocation.
As a result of the allleged assault, the journalist was immediately taken to Trident Hospital in Shamshabad, where he received medical attention for his injuries. In his statement, the journalist requested that appropriate legal action be taken against actor Mohan Babu. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and have entrusted the investigation to V. Laxmaiah, SIP.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
