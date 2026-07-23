'Modi allowed her to speak up': Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on CJP protest for students, leaves internet divided

Alia Bhatt posted support for students amid CJP protests, calling them the future and praising their courage. Netizens had mixed reactions to the post.

Amid ongoing student protests, Alia Bhatt has shared a heartfelt note backing students who are 'standing their ground.' The actor’s post quickly went viral for calling out courage, sacrifice, and the responsibility to listen to the generation that will shape India’s tomorrow.

Alia Bhatt's post

In the note, Alia Bhatt praised students for their courage and resolve, calling them representatives of family dreams and sacrifices. She said their protest made her reflect on whether we are truly listening to those who will inherit the country. Ending with 'For the students. By the students. The future is theirs' and 'Jai Hind', the post positioned students at the centre of India’s future.

Netizens reaction

Alia Bhatt’s post sparked a wave of reactions online. Many praised her for speaking up, with one user writing, 'It takes courage to stand with people when the world is watching... thank you for choosing courage, Alia'. Others appreciated the clarity of her message, commenting, 'Glad that you didn’t add 'BUT' and 'This is a truly influential person, whether through their opinions or actions.' Students especially connected with the note, as one said, 'As a student, this truly means a lot. Thank you for using your voice when it matters', while another added, 'You never fear standing with what is right despite being the top actress'.

At the same time, some questioned the timing, with comments like 'What took you so long to speak up? Very strategic to now speak up after the PM has finally said something.', 'It's too late Alia ji, safe playing after tweet', 'Finally Modi allowed to speak up, too earlyyy', and the sarcastic 'Even Alpha didn’t play it this safe'.

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About student protest

The CJP protest is a student-led movement across colleges and public spaces demanding justice, accountability, and dialogue on citizenship-related issues. Students have been gathering peacefully to raise concerns about constitutional values, student rights and due process. The protests emphasise slogans like 'For the students. By the students' and highlight that the youth are standing up to shape the future of the country, with many calling for authorities to listen to the generation that will inherit it.