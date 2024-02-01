Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Budget 2024: Social media reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements with funny memes that have gone viral; check here

Meet woman who claims to be heir to Rs 2531 crore company, she hired detective to...

Meet China's richest man who once worked as construction worker, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Budget 2024: Social media reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements with funny memes that have gone viral; check here

8 desserts made from Indian vegetables

10 stunning pictures taken from NASA's telescope

Weight Loss: 8 drinks to avoid if you want to shed belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Meet actor, son of driver, who started working at 16, earned Rs 50 as first pay, is now charging Rs 150 crore

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Model-turned-actor Darasing Khurana talks about how spirituality helps people be good leaders.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On January 12, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Youth Unite organised an event in Hyderabad to talk about the power of spirituality with world dignitaries in their panel. It included Global Guide of Heartfulness, Padma Bhushan Kamlesh Patel, Commonwealth Secretary-General The RT Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, Leader of Transcendental Meditation Dr Tony Nader, and actor Darasing Khurana.

Darasing Khurana is a model-turned-actor who is soon going to make his debut with Kaagaz 2 and has been working in the wellness sector in multiple ways. He is the brand ambassador of Datri, the World’s second-largest blood stem cell donor registry. He is also the founder of Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation that provides therapy to people suffering from anxiety and depression at affordable rates. The actor is also a UNICEF youth ambassador and a spiritual person. Interestingly, he also celebrates his birthday on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

During his speech at the event, Darasing emphasised the difference between what we think spirituality means and what it truly is. He said, “When one speaks about spirituality, the first characteristics that come to mind is the person has to be very calm, you don't really have to get into a rat race, you don't have to get into competition, be satisfied with where you are, be happy and content where you are. And these characteristics are completely opposite to that of a leader's characteristics.”

He added that true leaders fight, they prepare themselves and their own people for the rough times to come. Darasing insisted that the power to do that is inside all of us. He asserted, “Spirituality does not make you a baba, it does not ask you to grow a beard and wear a kurta or a sari and give up on your happening life. Spirituality just helps you find the way to the door inside you and help you open it. Once your door is open, you yourself can intuit what is going to happen. That is completely in line with what the characteristics of a good leader are.” 

He further insisted that spirituality helps one be more empathetic and supportive of people. It helps people be good leaders. By finding the power of spirituality, Darasing has been doing some amazing work for the people, and he urged the audience to get in touch with their spiritual side and try to do the same.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna says rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda has 'contribution' to everything in her life: 'He's not a...'

Meet Australia's richest Indian, who owns Rs 105600 crore company, his net worth is...

Mukesh Ambani to invest big in Rs 33000 crore company, to get…

Pakistani man shatters Guinness World Record by identifying 34 Taylor Swift songs in a minute

Weather update: Above-normal temperatures, rainfall expected in parts of India in February; check full IMD forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE