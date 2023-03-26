Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

MM Keeravani reveals Guneet Monga went breathless, was hospitalized after her Oscars speech was cut off

Guneet Monga went breathless and was hospitalized when she was not given time to speak her words at the 95th Academy Awards

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

MM Keeravani reveals Guneet Monga went breathless, was hospitalized after her Oscars speech was cut off
Guneet Monga-MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani, the composer of Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, which became a global sensation with people grooving to its energetic beats, recently revealed that Guneet Monga, producer of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers was hospitalized after her win.

MM Keeravani in an interview with Galatta Plus shared his reaction to Naatu Naatu winning Oscar and said, “The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to the extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalized also.”

Guneet Monga earlier shared her feelings about being cut off in between her Oscar speech and she told PTI, “I got a huge shock when my speech was cut off by the music. I was on the stage but I loudly said to the people who were on the ground that this is India’s first Oscar for an Indian production and then everybody started clapping.” 

The producer added that she was able to give her speech backstage and said, “I can’t believe that I was so zoned out and shocked. My heart started beating so fast. I thought I can’t come this far and not be heard. At that moment, I felt that I would go back and give my speech again on the main stage. But backstage, I was able to give my speech. They cut us off, which was not nice.”

The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga became the first Indian documentary short film to win an Oscar at the Academy Awards. The documentary captures the journey of two orphan elephant calves Raghu and Ammu and their caretakers Bomman and Biellie and the love between them. 

Read Ram Gopal Varma says 'I am feeling dead' after MM Keeravani calls him 'my first Oscar’

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission latest news: Rajasthan announces DA hike for government employees; check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.