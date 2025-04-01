Recently, director Karan Razdan shared some fascinating insights about Mithun Chakraborty, describing him as a ‘pure-hearted person’ who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Mithun Chakraborty's incredible journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of phenomenal. With a career spanning over five decades, he has earned his position as a veteran actor, impressing audiences with his performances as both a lead and character artist. His popularity transcends India, with his iconic film Disco Dancer gaining him recognition in the Soviet Union as well.

Recently, director Karan Razdan shared some fascinating insights about Mithun Chakraborty, describing him as a ‘pure-hearted person’ who wears his heart on his sleeve. Razdan praised Mithun's punctuality and infectious energy, stating that no one could match his level of enthusiasm. “The kind of energy Mithun da has, no one else does. He can stay up all night, rehearsing his dance steps for the next day or fighting over the phone, and still be on time the next morning. He is a very emotional man. He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was so pure-hearted,” he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

However, Razdan also revealed that Mithun had a complicated equation with the late actress Sridevi, with the two often being at loggerheads. Razdan quoted, "They used to fight all night. She is no more in this world; so, I cannot speak about her much,” he was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

For the unversed, Mithun and Sridevi's alleged secret marriage has been a topic of discussion for years. The two reportedly met on the sets of Jaag Utha Insan and had a brief affair, culminating in a secret court marriage in 1985. However, this was not without controversy, as Mithun was already married to Yogeeta Bali, whom he wed in 1979, and with whom he had two sons, Mimoh and Namashi.

The alleged marriage between Mithun and Sridevi reportedly lasted from 1985 to 1988, but things took a complicated turn when Boney Kapoor entered the picture and grew close to Sridevi in 1987. She eventually filed for an annulment in 1988 and separated from Mithun, who had earlier made some intriguing comments about his personal life.

When asked about laying eyes on another woman after marriage, Mithun said he looked at women with good intentions. He also acknowledged that some rumors about him were true, while others were false, humorously calling himself "the most... married bachelor". However, when questioned about the secret marriage rumors, Mithun chose not to comment, saying, "Voh mujhe nahi pata. No comment".

Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty's impressive filmography boasts over 350 films, with notable performances in Mrigayaa, Agneepath, and Guru. He has received numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2022. He was last seen in The Kashmir Files and Ba engali film titled, Shontaan.