Mithu Mukherjee death: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranjit Mallick, Rituparna Sengupta pay tribute to veteran Bengali actress

Mithu Mukherjee, one of the prominent actors of Bengali cinema in the 70s and 80s, gave memorable performances in movies like Marjina Abdulla, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Mouchak, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita. She also appeared in few Hindi movies, including Khaan Dost and Safed Jhoot.

Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, actor-director Prosenjit Chatterjee said. She was 71. "She passed away this morning, and we are all very sad," Chatterjee told PTI.

Mukherjee, one of the prominent actors of Bengali cinema in the 70s and 80s, gave memorable performances in movies like Marjina Abdulla, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Mouchak, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita. She also appeared in a few Hindi films like Khaan Dost (1976), where she was paired opposite Shatrughan Singha and in the subsequent year she starred in acclaimed filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's Safed Jhoot, among others.

Tributes from the industry poured in following her demise. Prosenjit Chatterjee took to X to offer his condolences. "The news of Mithu Mukhopadhyay's passing is extremely heartbreaking. Her memory and her work will live on forever among us. With deepest respect," the actor wrote.

In a video message posted on Instagram, her co-actor Ranjit Mallick said he was unable to fathom the news of Mukherjee's demise. The two actors worked together on acclaimed films like Mouchak, Swayamsiddha, and Bhagyachakra. "When I first heard the news, I could not believe it. I thought perhaps it was a rumour," he said, recalling that Mukherjee was younger than him.

Rituparna Sengupta mourned the death of Mukherjee, whom she called one of her favourite actresses. "I was discussing Mithu Mukherjee a couple of days ago with a very good director, our Buddhayan, about casting her in a picture or not and just two days later she left," Sengupta wrote on Instagram. "She will forever be glamour girl, an incredibly good actress, and a magical screen presentation. This is how we remember Mithu Mukherjee as. Om Shanti," she said.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) fondly remembered Mukherjee, whom they referred to as a beloved artist, and acknowledged her contribution to the Bengali film industry. "Her passing has left the entire Bengali film industry in deep shock and mourning. She was not merely a celebrated actress, but an integral part of the film fraternity and a cherished member of the larger film family. Her departure marks the end of an era in Indian cinema," the post read.

"Her contribution to the Bengali film industry, Ollywood, and the Indian film industry as a whole will always be remembered. Her remarkable performances and the films she enriched with her talent will continue to live on in the hearts of audiences and generations to come," it added.

Mukherjee made her debut with Chitta Bose's Shesh Parba in 1972. After her 1984 film Dujane, Mukherjee took a break from acting and returned to the screen several years later with Chandra Barot's Ashrita in 1990. The film eventually became her last screen appearance. (With inputs from PTI)

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