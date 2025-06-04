Rana assumed that a paparazzo had pushed him in the rush to take pictures. In a video now going viral on social media, Rana can be seen turning around and confronting one of the photographers, clearly irritated by the situation.

Rana Daggubati was recently seen at the airport, but what started as a routine celebrity sighting quickly turned into an unexpected moment. As the actor walked through the terminal, his phone suddenly fell to the ground after a girl accidentally bumped into him.

However, unaware of what had happened, Rana assumed that a paparazzo had pushed him in the rush to take pictures. In a video now going viral on social media, Rana can be seen turning around and confronting one of the photographers, clearly irritated by the situation. It was only later that it became evident that a passerby had collided with him, causing the phone to fall, not the pap.

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online. While some fans sympathised with Rana’s frustration, others pointed out the misunderstanding. One of them wrote, "But woh camera wala ki galti nahi he ladies ki he." The second one said, "Rana Daggubati in an interview once said that he has vision in only one eye so probably he could not see the girl."

The third one commented, "Per wo ldki ke karna na phone gira toh is ladke per kyu gussa ho rha hai.." Another one said, "Phone hi gira tha bs maharani shivgami devi bhag nhi gyi thi."

Meanwhile, following allegations that Rana Daggubati had promoted illegal betting apps, the actor's team issued a clarification on Thursday, saying that his endorsement is in "full compliance with the law.”

In a statement, Rana's team clarified that the actor had entered into a contract with a company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expires in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where such games were legally permitted.

“This is to clarify that Rana Daggubati entered into a contract with a company to act as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expired in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted. Rana Daggubati's legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law," the statement read."

This press note is being issued to address any misconceptions and to confirm that Rana Daggubati's endorsement of a legal and skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law.

It is essential to highlight these online games, have been recognized by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling. The Court has ruled that these games are based on skill, not chance, and are therefore legally allowed," it added.