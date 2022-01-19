Headlines

Missing Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu's deadbody found inside a sack, murder charge against husband

Raima Islam Shimu's body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 19, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu, who was reported missing a few days ago, was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka, police said. Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday.

According to the latest report of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the Dhaka Police held Shimu’s husband Shakhawat Ali Noble and his friend Farhad after their confessional statement on her killing.

In a press conference, Dhaka district police super (SP) Maruf Hossain Sardar stated, “Police detained Noble and later he confessed to his involvement in the murder of his wife.”

For the unversed, Shimu’s relatives had earlier filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station after the actress went missing. 

According to the top police official, the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy. He further said that the investigation is underway.

The 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films. She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.
In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well. (With inputs from IANS)

