Missing Backstreet Rookie? 5 upcoming K-dramas of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, from The Manipulated to Dear X

ENTERTAINMENT
Fans of Backstreet Rookie can rejoice! Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung are starring in five exciting upcoming K-dramas and movies, including The Manipulated, Scandals, Dear X, and 100 Days of Lies. From thrillers to historical dramas, these projects promise gripping performances.
Absolutely! If you're missing the charm and chemistry of Backstreet Rookie, the beloved K-drama that paired Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, here are five upcoming K-dramas and movies starring these talented actors that you won't want to miss:
In this highly anticipated crime thriller, Ji Chang Wook portrays Tae-Joong, an ordinary man whose life unravels after discovering it's a fabrication. The series delves into themes of revenge and identity, promising a gripping narrative.
Set in the Joseon era, this historical drama features Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin in lead roles. The series is an adaptation of the steamy period drama Untold Scandal, offering a blend of romance and intrigue.
Kim Yoo Jung stars as Baek Ah-jin, a top actress whose career is built on manipulation and hidden grudges. The series, based on a popular webtoon, promises intense drama and psychological depth.
In this spy thriller, Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to star opposite GOT7's Park Jinyoung. The drama revolves around a complex web of lies and espionage, offering a fresh genre for the actress.
While Ji Chang Wook leads the series, Kim Yoo Jung is rumoured to make a special appearance, adding intrigue to the project.
These upcoming projects showcase the versatility and talent of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung. Whether you're a fan of thrillers, historical dramas, or psychological thrillers, there's something for everyone to look forward to. Stay tuned for their releases and enjoy the next chapters in their acting careers!
