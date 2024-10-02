Twitter
Entertainment

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Several other actors such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Bhagyashree will be taking part in Ayodhya's Ramlila this year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'
Rhea Singha, who has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, will play the role of Sita in the Ramlila in Ayodhya. From acclaimed actors like Manoj Tiwari, and Ravi Kishan to about 42 actors will be taking part in the Ramlila. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan will be portraying Bali and Sugriva.

While talking about playing the role of Sita, Rhea said in a statement shared in the press release, "This year is special for me in many ways. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, I got the opportunity to play the role of Sita in the world’s biggest Ramlila of Ayodhya. I am very excited about this."

Rhea Singha went on to say that she thanked the organizing group for inviting her to Shri Ram’s birthplace. "This encounter is quite exciting for me. I consider myself extremely privileged to have been a part of the Ramayana and had the opportunity to play Maa Sita. I will seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Sita to win the Miss Universe title this year"

Along with Rhea, several stars are working in Ayodhya’s Ramlila. Actress Bhagyashree is playing Maa Vedavati, while Malini Awasthi plays Maa Shabari. Subhash Malik (Bobby), Founder President of Ramlila of Ayodhya, stated that this time, Ramlila of Ayodhya will break all previous world records. Last year, 36 crore people took advantage of this event, but this year, over 50 crore people will attend. (With inputs from ANI)

