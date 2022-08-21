Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu makes Hollywood TV debut with Trevor Noah, teaches him 'desi' moves

Credit: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhi made her Hollywood TV debut with a popular American show hosted by Trevor Noah. She shared a video in which the actress can be seen teaching Trevor Noah some ‘desi’ dance moves.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I am gonna teach you four simple steps. Bollywood is all about the face, neck, hands, and hips. It’s gonna be easy. Trust me.” Noah copies Miss Universe, he says, “What’s happening there.” Harnaaz corrects him and says, “More hips…it’s all about hips.”

Sharing the video, Harnaaz wrote, “It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!”

Recently, Upasana Singh, a well-known actor, and producer in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries, filed a lawsuit against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Thursday. Harnaaz has allegedly been accused by Upasana of breaking her promise to contribute to the former's Punjabi production Bai Ji Kuttange.

Upasana Singh told indianexpress.com, “My film’s release date was 27 May and for us it was the biggest day of our lives when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. We partied and celebrated her. Everyone knew how close I was to her. After I told her that the dates of promotions for my film are around May 27, she stopped taking my calls. Then I started messaging her asking, ‘The film is releasing on May 27. Tell me what dates will you give me for promotions.’ I started sending her mails, but she didn’t reply to anything.”

The actor further said, “I sent her the poster of the film announcing the release date and every actor of the film shared that poster on their social media handles but she did not. At that time I felt that this is very weird.”

She also added, “I requested her so much but then I thought that as she has recently won the pageant, maybe she has some commitments, so I should change the date. I changed the film’s release date to August 19. Then I started contacting her but I didn’t get any response. She started avoiding everyone in my friend’s circle. Someone called her saying that there is a show in Dubai, to which she agreed and discussed details. But when the same person told Harnaaz to talk about my film’s dates, she disconnected the call. This is how she has insulted me.” The producer also revealed that she has a massive loan also.